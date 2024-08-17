Sparks Sign Guard Odyssey Sims to Hardship Contract

August 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced today it has signed guard Odyssey Sims to a 7-day hardship contract.

In 11 WNBA seasons with five organizations, including the Sparks, the 5-foot-8 guard has averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds, while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from distance. This season, Sims started seven of nine games for the Dallas Wings, averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting 53.5% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Sims played two seasons for Los Angeles (2017-18), averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 assists over 65 games (38 starts). In 2019, she was named an All-Star and earned All-WNBA Second Team honors. Sims was selected second overall by the Tulsa Shock in the 2014 WNBA Draft out of Baylor University, where she won the 2012 NCAA Championship and was named 2014 Big 12 Player of the Year. In 2014, the guard finished runner-up for the Rookie of the Year Award.

