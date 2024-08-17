New York Liberty Clinch 2024 WNBA Playoff Berth Behind Best Start in Franchise History
August 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - For the fourth consecutive season, the New York Liberty have officially clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs, becoming the first team to do so this season, following today's win over the Las Vegas Aces.
New York is off to a franchise-best start at 23-4 and will embark in postseason action for the 19th time in its 28-year history.
Additionally, Sandy Brondello has now led her team to the postseason in all 12 seasons as a WNBA Head Coach. No other coach has led their teams to the playoffs in more than seven consecutive seasons to begin their head coaching career.
Ticket information for the New York Liberty's home playoff games at Barclays Center will be available in the coming weeks.
