Aces Held to Season-Low 67 Points in 12-Point Loss to Liberty

August 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (16-9) received double-digit scoring efforts from 3 players, including 24 points and 11 rebounds from A'ja Wilson, in a 79-67 loss to the New York Liberty (23-4) on Saturday afternoon at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 13 points apiece. Wilson also had 3 blocks and 3 steals and Gray added 6 boards and dished out 6 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu had a team-best 23 points as the Liberty clinched a playoff berth.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 28, New York 24)

The Aces pulled ahead 25-15 at 2:13 behind 6 3-pointers. However, the Liberty closed the first quarter on a 9-3 spurt to pull to within 4 points. Las Vegas finished the 1st quarter shooting 60% from the field and 6 of 9 (.667) from 3-point range, while holding New York to 47.6% shooting overall and just 2 of 7 (.286) from distance. Ionescu scored a quarter-high 12 points while Plum hit a perfect 4 of 4 from the floor for 11 points.

Second Quarter Highlights (New York 42, Las Vegas 36)

The Aces missed their first 5 shot attempts of the period as the Liberty went up 30-28. In all, the Liberty outscored the Aces 18-8 and owned the boards 15-9. The Aces hit just 20% of their field goal attempts, including 0 of 9 from afar, and the Liberty netted 33.3% of their field goal tries, including 40% from distance. The Aces were not sent to the line at all while the Liberty connected on all 4 of their attempts from the charity stripe. Ionescu scored 5 for the Liberty and Wilson had 4 for the Aces.

Third Quarter Highlights (New York 59, Las Vegas 51)

The Aces cut the deficit to 2 points early in the period and were within 3 points with 2 minutes to go in the 3rd, 54-51, after a pair of Wilson free throws. But the Liberty expanded their lead to 8 points to end the stanza. The Liberty outrebounded the Aces 13-7. Wilson scored 6 points and 3 different players tallied 4 apiece for the Lib.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (New York 79, Las Vegas 67)

The Aces closed to 4 points, 67-63, after back-to-back 3s at 6:24. The Liberty countered with an 12-0 run for their largest lead of the game, 79-63, at 2:56. Wilson scored 6 points and Breanna Stewart had 10 in the final frame.

KEY STATS

The Aces made 36.9% of their shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range and the Liberty connected on 40.5% overall and 25.8% from distance.

The Liberty outrebounded the Aces 46-30, including 13-2 on the offensive boards.

New York outscored Las Vegas 36-24 points in the paint and 11-3 on second chance points. The Aces owned a 9-4 advantage on fast break points.

New York held Las Vegas to a season-low 67 points.

GAME NOTES

Wilson grabbed a combined 80 rebounds over her past 5 games (20 at Seattle, 18 at Atlanta, 17 at Washington, 14 vs. Chicago, 11 vs. New York), which are tied for 4th-most in a 5-game span in WNBA history (Tina Charles, 86 rebounds, June 18-27, 2010).

Wilson blocked 3 shots giving her 415 for her career, which are the 12th most in the WNBA history. Taj McWilliams-Franklin is 11th on the list with 443.

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 38 games-the longest active streak in the league, and the 24th longest in WNBA history.

Wilson's 11 rebounds give her 1,934 for her career, which are the 30th most in WNBA history. Next up on the list is Tammy Sutton-Brown (29th, 2,010).

Wilson recorded her 16th double-double of the season (24 points, 11 rebounds) and the 92nd of her career-the 7th most in WNBA history. Tamika Catchings is next on the list with 96.

Wilson recorded her 16th 20/10 game of the season and the 68th of her career, which is the 5th-most in WNBA history. Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker are tied for 3rd with 71 each. It was also Wilson's 7th straight 20/10 game, which extends her own WNBA record.

Gray handed out 6 assists and now has 1,562 for her career-the 9th most in WNBA history. Cappie Pondexter is 8th on the list with 1,578.

Tiffany Hayes scored 5 points and ranks 36th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with 4,462 points. Kristi Toliver is No. 35 with 4,474. Wilson ranks 37th with 4,438 points.

Plum dished out 2 assists and now has 901 career dimes.

Young nabbed a pair of steals for an even 200 for her career.

NEXT UP

The Aces have a quick turnaround as they host the Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 pm PT. The game is being broadcast locally on Fox5 and the Silver Stats Sports & Entertainment Network.

