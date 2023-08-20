Dramatic Finish as Goldeyes Hang on to Defeat Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE - It's not exactly the way they drew it up but the Winnipeg Goldeyes (37-49) held on to defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs (42-44) 10-8 Saturday night at Haymarket Park. The Goldeyes almost let a 10-2 seventh inning lead slip away.

Winnipeg jumped on the board in the first inning courtesy of a two-run single by left fielder Miles Simington. The club added three more scores in the second on a triple by centre fielder Javeyan Williams, a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Dayson Croes, and an RBI double for shortstop Andy Armstrong. Williams finished 4-5 and fell a homer shy of the cycle. It was his first four-hit game professionally.

The Goldeyes were up 6-2 going to the seventh and appeared to blow the game open plating four. Catcher Hidekel Gonzalez and Williams in back-to-back at-bats had RBI doubles. Following Wiliams, second baseman Brynn Martinez (2) belted a two-run homer to right making it 10-2.

Luis Ramirez (6-7) worked the first six innings, he gave up two runs (both earned). He allowed five hits, two walks, and a strikeout. It was his first win since July 27th vs. Sioux City.

Josh Vincent relieved Ramirez beginning the seventh but struggled. The first three Saltdogs reached before catcher Luke Roskam drove home a run on a force. Directly after Roskam, first baseman Jason Rogers (2) extended his hitting streak to 11 with a three-run homer to right-centre making it 10-6 Winnipeg. Centre fielder Nick Anderson concluded the scoring in the seventh with an RBI double. Vincent did not escape the seventh lasting two thirds of an inning and surrendering five runs (all earned). Lincoln added another run in the eighth cutting the lead to 10-8 Winnipeg.

Samuel Adames (12) came on in the ninth for the save. However, things got testy. With one out, Anderson was hit with a pitch. Third baseman Will Kengor walked and then the winning run was at the plate with left fielder Aaron Takacs and after fouling off a handful of full-count pitches, he walked in a 12-pitch plate appearance. The bases were loaded for shortstop Drew Devine, Adames got ahead with a 1-2 count. Devine hit a ground ball to Armstrong and he started a 6-4-3 double play which concluded on a great pick by first baseman Tommy McCarthy for the game-ending play.

Every Goldeye in the starting lineup had at least a hit. The team accomplished 17 hits, the most for them in one game this season.

The teams finish this series and their season set on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Joey Matulovich (4-9) is the scheduled starter for Winnipeg against Lincoln left-hander David Holmberg (6-1).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Winnipeg with the victory, takes the season series against Lincoln, the Goldeyes lead it 7-5 and are 5-2 at Haymarket Park.

Croes was 2-4 with two singles, an RBI on a sacrifice fly, and he scored a run. His hitting streak is at 14 (26-56, .464) and he's hit safely in 23-of-his-last-24 games (40-95, .421). His average is tops in the American Association at .362 along with his 118 hits. Croes was the designated hitter as he's nursing an Achilles tendon injury.

Gonzalez had his third three-hit game this year.

With Williams' performance, it was the third time this season a Goldeye achieved four hits in one game. Croes and Chris Burgess are the others.

Reliever Chas Cywin didn't allow a run in his one inning. He's given up four runs in his last 27 1/3 innings (1.32)

Third baseman Keith Torres has one RBI in each of his two games in this series.

