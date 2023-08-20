Cougars Outpitch RailCats, Take Series Finale

Geneva, IL - Both pitching staffs saved their best efforts for last in the Sunday series finale at Northwestern Medicine Field, but the Kane County Cougars (43-44) outdueled the Gary SouthShore RailCats (36-50) to win the rubber match 3-1.

Right away, the Cougars got their bats going to open the scoring in the bottom of the first. A Cornelius Randolph single cashed in an Armond Upshaw automatic double, firing Kane County in front 1-0.

Despite surrendering the early run, RailCats starter Harrison Francis immediately bounced back. The right-hander capped off his first inning by stranding two Cougars on base, and after tossing a three-up, three-down second, he worked around a two-out double to keep the Gary SouthShore deficit at one heading into the middle frames.

His best, though, was yet to come. From the fourth inning through the sixth inning, Francis retired all nine batters he faced, striking out seven, including three in the sixth alone, stifling a Kane County lineup that had previously struck for 18 runs in the first two games of the series.

In total, Francis lasted six innings, permitting just one run on four hits while fanning a season-high nine batters.

Despite his dominance, however, the RailCats trailed heading into the contest's final third. Kane County's first two pitchers, Karch Kowalczyk and Ryan Richardson, held Gary SouthShore off the board, taking a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning.

Heading into the top of the seventh, the RailCats bats woke up to mount a late comeback. Jackson Valera and LG Castillo both drew walks while Jacob Bockelie chipped in a single to load the bases with two outs, setting up Francisco Del Valle in a run-scoring spot. The right fielder took full advantage and grounded a single into right field, bringing Valera home to level the score at one.

Nevertheless, Kane County capitalized on Francis's departure to pull right back in front in their next turn at bat. They rallied for two runs on an error and sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, establishing a two-run advantage with two innings to play.

That proved to be more than enough run support for the back end of their bullpen. Two different Kane County arms proceeded to face the minimum through the final two frames, locking down the victory.

The RailCats have a day off tomorrow before returning to The Steel Yard at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the defending Miles Wolff Cup Champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (41-45). All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv as well as broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

