DockHounds Had Chances, But Drop Game 2

August 20, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Franklin, Wisconsin - Tough luck and good defensive positioning from the Milwaukee Milkmen led to several hard hit outs in big spots for the Lake Country DockHounds in a 7-1 defeat to drop the series to the Milkmen.

Austin Davis made his DockHounds debut Saturday and struck out six in three innings of two run ball. Davis took the loss, but certainly looked like an impact arm for the Hounds going into the final 15 games.

Lake Country's only run of the night came in the second inning, and it scored without a hit.

Marek Chlup walked with one away and stole second to get into scoring position. Milkmen starter Juan Echevarria, who pitched six innings, tried to pick off Chlup, but his throw went into center and cost himself a base. After Seven Sensley walked, Thomas Jones placed a bunt in front of the plate and tied the game.

The Hounds had other opportunities after falling behind to knot the game up or pull ahead. In the top of the third, Marcus Chiu lined out sharply to Bryan Torres with one out. Still behind by one in the fifth inning with two one, Sims scorched a ground ball the other way, but again right at Torres for double play.

Within reach in the seventh inning, lightning struck for a third time on a rocket off the bat of Justin Lavey for a two-ball.

Five runs scored against Mike Shawaryn in his second relief outing of the season. Two walks ultimately led to four of the runs.

The DockHounds can salvage the series Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 CT.

