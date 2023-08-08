Dragons Receive Prospect SAL Stewart; Dayton Dragons Transactions/Roster

August 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Third baseman Austin Callahan has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Third baseman Sal Stewart has been promoted to Dayton from Single-A Daytona.

Outfielder Jay Allen II has been placed on the injured list (two broken fingers on right hand).

Stewart is currently ranked as the #7 prospect in the Reds organization by MLB Pipeline. He was a supplemental first round draft pick in 2022, selected with the 32nd pick of the draft (compensation pick for loss of free agent Nick Castellanos). Stewart, a native of Miami, Florida who played at Westminster Christian School, played in 88 games at Daytona, batting .269 with 10 home runs, 60 RBI, and more walks (66) than strikeouts (59). Since June 1, Stewart was batting .311 with nine home runs in 49 games. Stewart was one of 24 finalists for the USA Today national player of the year award as a high school senior in 2022 when he batted .514 with nine home runs. He finished second in the 2021 All-Star Home Run Derby, a national invitational event at the Major League All-Star Game in Colorado.

The Dragons, currently tied for first place, open a two-city, 12-game road trip at Wisconsin tonight at 7:40 p.m. The next home game is Tuesday, August 22 at 7:05 p.m. when the Dragons host Lansing at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.