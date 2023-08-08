Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:40 PM EDT at Wisconsin)

Tuesday, August 8, 2023lGame # 37 (103)

Neuroscience Group Fieldl Appleton, Wisc. l7:40 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-16, 53-49) at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (18-18, 44-56)

RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 7.07) vs. LH Nate Peterson (0-1, 9.45)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 7, Beloit 2. The Dragons earned a split of the six-game series, collected 10 hits including home runs by Austin Hendrick and Jack Rogers. Justice Thompson had three hits and drove in four runs. Starting pitcher Carson Rudd earned the win, going five strong innings and allowing just three hits and one run with no walks and six strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge fired two hitless, scoreless innings.

Last Series (August 1-6 vs. Beloit): Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .234 batting average; 4.7 runs/game; 6 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 4.58 ERA; 3 errors.

Roster Changes: Third baseman Austin Callahan has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga. Third baseman Sal Stewart, the Reds supplemental first round draft pick in 2022, has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona. Outfielder Jay Allen II has been placed on the injured list (two broken fingers on right hand).

Team Notes

The Dragons are tied with Fort Wayne for first place in the East Division, one-half game ahead of West Michigan. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons have gone 11-4 over their last 15 games. This streak began with three straight wins at home against Wisconsin July 21-23 after losing the first three games of that series to the Timber Rattlers.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last eight games is batting .360, collecting three home runs, two triples, and two doubles with 8 RBI.

Mat Nelson in series with Beloit that ended Sunday went 6 for 20 (.300) with three home runs and a double in five games.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 20 games is hitting .324 with 13 walks, 12 strikeouts, and 10 stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 53 games and is batting .298 with six home runs, 18 stolen bases, and an .879 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .249.

Tyler Callihan has a four-game hitting streak, going 6 for 14 (.444) with two doubles.

Braxton Roxby over his last 23 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.78 ERA, 4 saves, 35.1 IP, 19 H, 14 BB, 40 SO, .154 opponent's average.

Owen Holt over his last 17 G (since May 28): 4-2, 1.82 ERA, 1 Sv, 29.2 IP, 20 H, 10 BB, 39 SO, .187 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 9 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.51 ERA, 17.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 27 SO, .091 opponent's average.

Brooks Crawford over his last 5 G: 12.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who is currently ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by MLB.com. Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 100 AB. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #5 prospect by MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL with at least 20 innings. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include third baseman Sal Stewart (#7 prospect), outfielder Austin Hendrick (#17 prospect), and second baseman Tyler Callihan (#26 prospect).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 9 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 5.40) at Wisconsin RH Stiven Cruz (4-6, 7.43)

Thursday, August 10 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-5, 3.90) at Wisconsin RH Alexander Cornielle (0-2, 5.46)

Friday, August 11 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-2, 3.57) at Wisconsin RH Tyler Woessner (5-6, 3.75)

Saturday, August 12 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.86) at Wisconsin RH Bradley Blalock (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday, August 13 (2:10 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-4, 4.62) at Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez (3-4, 4.65)

