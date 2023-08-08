Captains Celebrate Midge Night with the Return of the Baseball Bug

Lake County, Ohio - The Lake County Captains are delighted to announce the highly-anticipated "Midge Night" on Friday, August 11th will feature the sensational return of "The Baseball Bug". As the Captains pay homage to the past, they invite fans to join them in celebrating this trip back to 1980, when "The Baseball Bug" first graced the grounds of Municipal Stadium.

"The Baseball Bug," remembered as one of the quirkiest and most polarizing mascots in baseball history, made its debut in 1980, aiming to follow in the footsteps of the famed San Diego Chicken and the beloved Phillie Phanatic. Sporting a red globe-shaped body, a blue vest, and antennae of springs with baseballs on the ends, the insect-inspired character elicited mixed reactions from fans.

Despite its appearance, "The Baseball Bug" faced challenges in capturing the hearts of baseball enthusiasts, and the mascot was eventually retired after the 1981 season. However, in a daring move to honor Clevelands rich history, the Lake County Captains are bringing back "The Baseball Bug"

The historic return will also coincide with other bug themed activities on August 11th including the biggest Fireworks show in Lake County to the Music of A Bugs Life.

The original mascot performer, Ron Chernek, will be on hand to throw out the first pitch.

Tickets for "Midge Night" and the captivating return of "The Baseball Bug" can be purchased here.

