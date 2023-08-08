TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 8 at Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's Affiliate)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 2 Padres prospect) transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Right-handed pitcher Michel Baez (MLB experience) transferred from Arizona Complex League to Fort Wayne on rehab

Left-handed pitcher Bodi Rascon placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Effective Saturday, August 5, 2023

Right-handed reliever Aaron Holiday released

Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-16, 52-50) @ Lansing Lugnuts (14-22, 45-56)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 7:05 p.m. | Jackson Field | Lansing, MI | Game 37 of 66, 103 of 132

LHP Robby Snelling (No. 4 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jake Garland

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

ROSTER MOVES: The Padres have promoted 17-year-old catcher Ethan Salas from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Salas was the No. 1 ranked international free agent this winter, signing out of Venezuela. MLB.com also ranks him as the No. 2 Padres prospect (after Jackson Merrill), the 7th best catching prospect in any organization, and the No. 45 overall prospect in Baseball. He's the youngest player ever on Fort Wayne's roster. Salas was the California League's Player of the Month in July... Right-handed pitcher Michel Baez, who led the TinCaps to the 2017 Midwest League Championship Series and has since pitched in 29 MLB games for the Padres, has been added to the roster on a rehab assignment. (He's not currently on San Diego's roster.) Baez is expected to make a relief appearance Wednesday.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,230 fans per game so far this year across 52 openings, including 12 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 20-16, the TinCaps are tied with Dayton (CIN) for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. West Michigan (DET) trails by a half game.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 42-28 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +43 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 55-47 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 103. They're on pace to hit 132 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 140 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (55) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the lowest ERA in the MWL (3.20). Their relievers have the highest bullpen ERA (5.04)... Lansing has 3rd highest team ERA (4.47).

JAKOB MARSEE: Ranks 1st in MWL in runs (77) and walks (81; 18% BB%), 2nd in OBP (.399) and 3rd in SB (36)... 2nd best BB/K (1.11) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in HR (16) and RBIs (69)... ranks 2nd in TB (166) and R (65), 3rd in H (95), 4th in BB (66; 15% BB%), 5th in SLG (.460), 6th in OPS (.833), wRC+ (135) and BB/K (0.8)... On pace to hit 21 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio. Martorella's current OPS would rank 7th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882), Will Venable ('06, .866), and Alberth Martinez ('13, .838).

EVERYDAY GUYS: Marsee and Martorella lead High-A in games played (101).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting June 29, in 33 G, leads the MWL in HR (12) - 5 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.631), R (26), TB (77) and RBIs (33)... Ranks 4th in OPS (.993)... He's hit 4 HR in the last 7 G, and 6 over the last 11... Since June 29, here's the list of players in MLB/MiLB who've also hit 12 HR: Shohei Ohtani (LAA), Manny Machado (SDP) Austin Riley (ATL), Michael Busch (Triple-A OKC), and Jeffry Rosa (DSL Mets); Matt Olson (ATL) has hit 13... On Monday, was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week.

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9 (41 G), slashing .309 / .416 / .489 (.905 OPS). In the MWL in that time, ranking 6th / 4th / 10th / 5th.

STREAKS: Kervín Pichardo is on a 9-game hitting streak since last Tuesday (.394 AVG, .944 OPS) and a 14-game on-base streak... Nathan Martorella is on a 22-game on-base streak since July 9 (longest of the year by a TinCap)... Marsee is on a 12-game on-base streak.

