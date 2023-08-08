Rattlers Hang On to Beat Dayton

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers got out to a big early lead thanks to a six-run first inning, and it was enough to pick up a win over the Dayton Dragons Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Dragons hit a pair of homers and had the tying or lead run at the plate several times in the final three innings, but they could not overcome the advantage and the Rattlers held on for a 6-4 win.

Wisconsin (19-18 second half, 45-56 overall) knocked Dayton starting pitcher Kevin Abel out of the game in the first inning. Abel got the first out of the frame on a strikeout before the next seven Rattlers reached with six scoring. Hendry Mendez drew a walk with the bases loaded for the first run. Alex Hall followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Darrien Miller doubled the Wisconsin advantage with a two-run single to right. Eduardo García made it 6-0 with a double to the corner in left. Abel got the second out of the inning before leaving the game.

Dayton (20-17, 53-50) had three walks and three hits in four innings against Wisconsin starting pitcher Nathan Peterson. However, Peterson struck out five and kept the Dragons off the scoreboard.

That changed in the top of the sixth inning. The first two batters reached on singles against reliever Nick Merkel. Jack Rogers was next, and he lined a home run to the Dayton bullpen to bring Dayton within three runs.

Cade Hunter hit a lead-off homer in the top of the seventh off Sam Gardner to cut into Wisconsin's lead again. Gardner struck out the next two batters before walking the next two batters to bring the lead run to the plate. Gardner struck out Mat Nelson, who entered the game with fifteen homers on the season, to end the inning and protect the lead.

In the eighth, Gardner retired the first two batters before walking Edwin Arroyo and Hunter. Tanner Shears was called in from the bullpen to face Ruben Ibarra, who was at the plate as the go-ahead run. Shears blew a fastball by Ibarra on a 3-2 pitch to end the threat.

Shears went back out for the ninth inning and struck out Austin Hendrick, but a wild pitch on strike three allowed Hendrick to reach. Shears struck out the next batter for the fifteenth strikeout by Wisconsin pitching in the game. He was 2-2 to the next batter when Hendrick tried to steal second base. Catcher Matt Wood fired a strike of his own to second and Hendrick was out for the second out of the inning.

However, the next pitch went for a ball to bring Nelson back to the plate as the tying run. Shears got to 1-2 on Nelson before the slugger sent a routine grounder to Brock Wilken at third base. Wilken fielded the ball calmly and the throw to first was in plenty of time for the final out of the game.

Wilken, the #1 pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2023 draft, was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his home debut.

Game Two of the series is Wednesday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Stiven Cruz (4-6, 7.43) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Dragons have named Chris McElvain (1-1, 5.40) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

R H E

DAY 000 003 100 - 4 8 0

WIS 600 000 00x - 6 9 1

Click here for the boxscore

HOME RUNS:

DAY:

Jack Rogers (10th, 2 on in 6th inning off Nick Merkel, 0 out)

Cade Hunter (3rd, 0 on in 7th inning off Sam Gardner, 0 out)

WP: Tanner Shears (3-1)

LP: Kevin Abel (0-1)

TIME: 2:55

ATTN: 4,533

