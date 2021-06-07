Dragons Homestand Preview (June 08-13)

June 08 - June 13, 2021

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Back to Full Capacity

In accordance with the Governor's elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions, the Dayton Dragons will officially open Day Air Ballpark to full stadium capacity starting Tuesday. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask, unless you prefer. If you are not vaccinated, you should wear a mask per CDC guidelines.

Many COVID safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas, and cashless concessions. All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.

Single-game tickets for all 48 remaining full capacity home games through the rest of the season from June - September are now available for purchase through the following outlets:

Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-ticketsThe Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air BallparkBy phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323The Dragons App which can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android)

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, June 08 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 09 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 10 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 11 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 12 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Wednesday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Thursday: Noah Davis (RHP)

Friday: Graham Ashcraft (RHP)

Saturday: Spencer Stockton (RHP)

Sunday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's broadcast as color commentator.

Community All-Stars Honoree

The Dragons Community All-Stars Program sponsored by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, CenterPoint Energy, Great Clips, and Synchrony will be honoring The Hope Center for Families during a special inning break on Wednesday, June 9.

Veteran Salute Honorees

CareSource's Veteran Salute Program will honor Brian Bowersox, a U.S. Army veteran, the entire homestand and with a special in-person moment on Wednesday, June 9 during the Dragons game.CareSource's Veteran Salute Program will also honor Mike Vanderveen, a U.S. Marine veteran, with a special in-person moment on Friday, June 11 during the Dragons game.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are 16-14 after winning two of six games at Lake County last week. Dayton is a half-game behind West Michigan (16-13) for first place in the High-A Central East Division entering this week. At the plate, Dayton is coming off a very successful two weeks versus Quad Cities and Lake County. The Dragons have scored 76 runs in their last 12 games, scoring an average of six runs per game. Dayton ranks top-five in the High-A Central League in team batting average (.240), hits (eight per game), and stolen bases (52). The Dragons are currently on pace for 208 stolen bases in a 120-game season, which would challenge the franchise record of 228 set in 2011 when Billy Hamilton stole 103. The Dragons pitching staff leads the High-A Central League in hits allowed (204) and opponent batting average (.220).

The Dragons posted their largest win of the season on Saturday at Lake County, winning by a final score of 15-4. With a 15-run output, Dayton produced its most runs since 2015, and the Dragons tallied their most hits since 2018 with 19 on Saturday. Outfielder Quin Cotton went 4-6 with 6 RBI and two home runs at the plate. Four hits in one game is the most by a Dragons player this season. Utility player Quincy McAfee reached base six times including two doubles, one single, two walks, a hit-by-pitch, three runs scored, and three RBI.

Tuesday and Saturday's scheduled starting pitcher, Lyon Richardson, has a 1.33 ERA in five starts this season. He has allowed just three runs in 20.1 IP. Richardson is the 13th ranked prospect in the Reds organization according to Baseball America, and is the top-ranked pitching prospect currently with the Dragons. Braxton Roxby has been Dayton's top relief pitcher as he has yet to allow an earned run in 12.1 innings during his rookie season.

Infielder Francisco Urbaez leads the Dragons in batting average after a strong two-week stretch. Urbaez is batting .304 with 10 RBI in just 17 games during his rookie season. His seven-game hit streak was snapped on Sunday - a stretch in which Urbaez batted .458. Urbaez has started the last eight games, receiving an increase in opportunities to play after the promotion of Brian Rey to Double-A Chattanooga.

