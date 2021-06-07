Shinedown to Headline Concert at Four Winds Field September 15

June 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown is hitting the road and returning to the stage this fall with a string of new headlining dates. In a tour stop presented by Indigo Road Entertainment, Shinedown will bring their exciting live performance, alongside special guests The Struts and Ayron Jones, to Four Winds Field on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com.

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown - Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] - have sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and amassed more than 2.7 billion total streams. Recent hits "Atlas Falls," "ATTENTION ATTENTION," "GET UP," "MONSTERS" and "DEVIL" bring their total to 17 No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 16 No. 1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, breaking the record for the most No. 1s ever in the history of the Billboard chart. Additionally, all of Shinedown's 27 consecutive career singles have reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, another unparalleled achievement.

Recently nominated for an iHeartRadio Music Award for Rock Artist of the Year and named #1 on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart, Shinedown bringsto the stage their exciting live performance following their ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour, which saw the chart-topping band selling out arenas and receiving rave live reviews, backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet.

All events at Four Winds Field will follow the most current State of Indiana's guidelines set by the CDC. As of this writing, guests will be asked to keep at least six feet away from others they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium. Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.