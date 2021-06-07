Odell Beckham Jr. Announced as Latest Addition to Landry Softball Game

(Eastlake, OH) - Clear Vision Marketing Group and the Lake County Captains are excited to announce that Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be the latest edition to the star-studded roster at the 2021 Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Lake Health. Beckham will join Landry, Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield and many more star athletes at the charity softball game on June 12.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham has posted five 1,000-yard seasons in seven NFL campaigns. During his first season with the Browns in 2019, Beckham racked up 1,035 receiving yards. Prior to his time in Cleveland, Beckham spent five seasons with the New York Giants and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. In college at Louisiana State University, Beckham combined with Landry to form one of the most dangerous wide receiver tandems in college football. The pair combined for 2,345 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns during their junior season at LSU, when Beckham was named a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection, while Landry garnered Second-Team All-SEC honors.

The softball game will feature two Pro Bowl captains in Landry and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End and Cleveland native Travis Kelce. Landry and Kelce will select their teams from a list of current star athletes, all-time great former athletes and celebrities.

Bleacher tickets for the event are currently on sale for $17. Select box seats are available for $22. Tickets for all sections are available for purchase at CaptainsBaseball.com or JarvisLandrySoftball.com.

Gates to Classic Park will open at 2 p.m. In addition to the celebrity softball game, the 2021 event will feature a fundraising initiative for the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, as well as a home run derby and awards ceremony. Proceeds from the event will also benefit the Lake Health Foundation.

All participants are subject to change.

