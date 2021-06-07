Dragons Ashcraft Wins Pitcher of the Week Award

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft has been named the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 31-June 6.

Ashcraft made one start during the week, earning the victory at Lake County on June 5. He tossed seven innings, allowing one unearned run on just two hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. Ashcraft is 3-1 with a 3.25 earned run average in six starts this season with the Dragons.

Ashcraft was the Cincinnati Reds sixth round draft pick in 2019 out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Dragons have been well represented in the league's weekly awards this season. Brian Rey was named the Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season (May 3-9; May 10-16). Lyon Richardson was the Pitcher of the Week for the first week (May 3-9).

The Dragons open a 12-game, 13-day homestand on Tuesday, June 8 when they host the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. The facility returns to full capacity for the first time in 2021 for the start of this homestand. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

