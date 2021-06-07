Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: June 8-13

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (15-15)

Miles from South Bend: 285

Affiliation: Milwaukee Brewers

Record vs. Wisconsin

Last Meeting: July 19, 2019 (Timber Rattlers 2, Cubs 1)

Last Season: 0-3

Since Becoming a Chicago Cubs Affiliate: 6-9

Since 2005: 40-31

After splitting last week's series in Lansing, the South Bend Cubs (14-15) return to Four Winds Field to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (15-15), who are just half a game ahead of South Bend in the West Division. Both squads are coming off a series split and a win in which they equaled their highest scoring output of 2021. The six-game set will mark the first time since 2016 that this series hasn't taken place in the month of July and the most games in a season they've played against each other since May 2009.

South Bend returns home coming off their first series split of the season. They hit five home runs over the six games in Lansing, their most in a single series this year. The Cubs look to continue that power display against a Timber Rattlers team who enters the series with the third-worst ERA in the High-A Central.

Timber Rattlers to Watch:

Garrett Mitchell, CF: The Brewers top prospect, and college teammate of former South Bend Cub Chase Strumpf, is on a tear after returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for most of May. In the four games he played in June, Mitchell went 6-12 with a home run, triple, and five RBIs. In addition, he has yet to commit an error in the four games he has played in centerfield. It is clear to see why Mitchell is already the 52nd-ranked prospect in the minor leagues after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft. He has reached base 16 times and scored eight runs, with four stolen bases in four attempts in just seven professional games for Wisconsin.

Je'Von Ward, OF/DH: For the second time this season, South Bend welcomes the High-A Central's leader in batting average to Four Winds Field. Je'Von Ward is currently hitting .342, but had a slow start for Wisconsin, going hitless in his first four games of the season. His last hitless game was May 13 and is currently riding a 15-game hit streak with six multi-hit games during that span. Throughout his four years in the minor league, Ward has played all over the outfield, primarily in left, but has been the Timber Rattler's designated hitter for the majority of 2021.

Reese Olson, RHP: Olson is expected to start Saturday's game in South Bend, and he has been the ace of Wisconsin's Staff. Though he was the fourth starter in the Timber Rattler rotation, he engineered the team's first shutout victory of the season in his first start and is tenth in the league with a 3.30 ERA. He was the pitcher of record in the most recent meeting of these two teams in 2019, throwing an inning and a third of scoreless baseball before rain stopped the game in the eighth. This season, Olson has become a full-time starter, reaching the fifth inning in all but one of his six starts and throwing two shutouts. Look for Olson to attack the strike zone in South Bend, as his season low is four strikeouts in a start and eight in each of his last three games.

Cubs to Watch:

Ryan Jensen, RHP: With Peyton Remy up in Double-A Tennessee South Bend is looking for a new ace, and the Cubs number 9 pitching prospect seems primed to fill that role. Ryan Jensen utilizes strong command of a high-90s fastball to get outs, and forces weak contact just as often as he strikes out hitters. He struck out a career-high seven batters in Wednesday's victory against Lansing without allowing a hit and threw another five scoreless frames against Dayton at home back in May. His last home start was reduced to two-thirds of an inning after a home run and a short rain delay, but the two outs he recorded both came on strikes. Jensen will start on Tuesday and Saturday against the Timber Rattlers, the first time he will pitch twice against the same opponent this season, and the Cubs will need two more strong outings in a crucial division matchup.

Bradlee Beesley, LF: One of the newest additions to the South Bend Cubs, Bradlee Beesley has had a red-hot start to his professional career. He took the second pitch he saw in the minors for his first base hit and has reached base safely in all but one game so far in South Bend. The Cal Poly product started off his Minor League career 8-27 in seven games, with four of those hits going for extra bases. He went 4-11 at home against Fort Wayne, but turned on the power in Lansing, hitting his first professional home run a game after he was a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. He has good speed and solid range in left and a good contact swing with some pop that makes him a valuable addition to South Bend's outfield this season.

Bradford Deppermann, RHP: Though the final score from his first start may not look good, Bradford Deppermann left his first career start in line for a victory, throwing four innings of two-hit baseball and allowing just two unearned runs. The 24-year-old has struck out an average of 1 batter per inning and never less than two in a game. While he has put runners on in every outing, Deppermann has been solid with guys on base and only allowed two earned runs in 10.2 innings this season. He leads all current Cubs pitchers with multiple appearances with a 1.69 ERA and will make his second career start on Thursday.

Schedule:

Tuesday, June 8- 7:05 pm: Ryan Jensen (2-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. Zach Mort (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Wednesday, June 9- 7:05 pm: Chris Kachmar (0-2, 5.16 ERA) vs. Freisis Adames (2-1, 7.11 ERA)

Thursday, June 10- 7:05 pm: Bradford Deppermann (0-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. TBD

Friday, June 11- 7:05 pm: Max Bain (2-2, 6.85 ERA) vs. Justin Jarvis (0-4, 5.74 ERA)

Saturday, June 12- 7:05 pm: Derek Casey (2-3, 4.30 ERA) vs. Reese Olson (3-2, 3.30 ERA)

Sunday, June 13- 2:05 pm: Ryan Jensen (2-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. Zach Mort (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

You can listen to Darin Pritchett call every game of the series on the flagship station for the South Bend Cubs WSBT 96.1, online atwsbtradio.com, or atMiLB.com.

