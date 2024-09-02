Dragons Down Loons 1-0, Clinch Second-Half Playoff Spot

September 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (65-60) (31-28) allowed one unearned run off one hit but were shutout by the now Midwest League East 2nd Half champion Dayton Dragons (73-53) (39-22) 1-0 on a 71-degree sunny Labor Day Monday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Peter Heubeck was excellent going four innings, striking out six Dragons. Heubeck lowered his season ERA to 2.85.

- Great Lakes in every inning but the final two, left a runner on. The Loons walked three times in the first two innings but were left on.

- Josue De Paula started the third with a 101-mph single to centerfield. The 19-year-old has four over the last two games.

- In the fifth and sixth innings, a Great Lakes batter reached and stole second. Juan Alonso singled in the fifth and Jordan Thompson walked in the sixth.

- Dayton starter Ryan Cardona went five innings striking out five and walking five. He stranded eight total Loons.

- The Dragons scored their run in the sixth. Jay Allen II walked, moved to second base after a throwing error to the base and advanced to third on double steal. An infield fielder's choice off the bat of Cam Collier, plated Allen II.

- In the final three innings, only one Loon reached, Dylan Campbell. He stole second and scooted to third on a groundout but a strikeout ended the seventh inning. Four of the final six Great Lakes batters went down on strikes.

- Michael Martinez, Brandon Neeck, Jeisson Cabrera, and Garrett McDaniels combined for the final five innings.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes will not play in the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Up Next

After an off day, the Loons begin the final five games of the regular season. Wednesday, September 4th, Great Lakes and Dayton play at 7:05 pm. Wednesday is the final Paws n Claws Wednesday of the season. With half-off White Claws and all dogs are invited!

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

