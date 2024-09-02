Lugs' Johnston Named MWL Pitcher of the Week

September 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Lansing Lugnuts southpaw Will Johnston was honored as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 25-September 1, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Johnston, the A's 13th-round selection in 2023 from Texas A&M, turned in his latest eye-opening performance in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 28, firing five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, two singles allowed and no walks on an efficient 58 pitches, 45 for strikes.

The native of Kellar, Tex., has struck out 94 batters overall in 71 2/3 innings with the Lugnuts while walking just 29 and limiting Midwest League hitters to a .223 average - which sinks to .182 for right-handers.

Johnston joins Henry Bolte (May 13-19, May 27-June 2) and Brayan Buelvas (July 8-14) as Lugnuts to be honored with a weekly award by Minor League Baseball this season.

The Nuts have six games remaining in their 28th season, challenging the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark from September 3-8. For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

