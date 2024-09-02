Lake County Captains 2024 Midwest League Playoffs Begin Next Week
September 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
The Lake County Captains have just one regular-season series remaining before the 2024 Midwest League Playoffs begin. Lake County clinched the Midwest League East First Half Division Championship on Saturday, June 15. This was the team's 4th First Half Division title in franchise history, and first since 2010.
According to MLB Pipeline, the team's roster currently features three (3) Top 100 MLB prospects, and six (6) Top 30 Guardians prospects:
2B Travis Bazzana (#1 CLE, #12 MLB); 2024 MLB Draft #1 overall pick, first #1 overall draft pick in Cleveland franchise history
1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez (#5 CLE, #75 MLB); 2023 MLB Draft 1st-round pick, 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game selection
INF Angel Genao (#6 CLE, #90 MLB); only player in MiLB with a .325+ batting average, 45+ extra-base hits, and 25+ stolen bases this season
C Jacob Cozart (#13 CLE); 2024 MLB Draft 2nd-round pick, 2024 Buster Posey Award finalist
INF Alex Mooney (#24 CLE); 1 of 5 players in MiLB with 35+ extra-base hits, 11+ home runs, and 41+ stolen bases this season
OF/2B Jake Fox (#27 CLE); 2021 MLB Draft 3rd-round pick
Now, Cleveland's High-A Affiliate has a chance to win its second championship in franchise history! The Captains are set to have home-field advantage throughout the Midwest League Playoffs. The team's potential postseason home schedule is below:
Midwest League East Division Championship Series (best of 3)
Game 2: Thursday, September 12 (6:35 p.m.)
Game 3 (if nec.): Friday, September 13 (6:35 p.m.)
Midwest League Championship Series (best of 3)
Game 2: Tuesday, September 17 (6:35 p.m.)
Game 3 (if nec.): Wednesday, September 18 (6:35 p.m.)
