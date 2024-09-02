Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Monday (4:05 PM at Great Lakes)

September 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 l Game # 61 (127)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 4:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (38-22, 72-54) at Great Lakes Loons (31-27, 65-59)

RH Ryan Cardona (8-5, 3.45) vs. RH Peter Heubeck (2-5, 2.99)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a six-game series.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, five and one-half games ahead of West Michigan and six games ahead of Great Lakes in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with six games to play. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is one.

Season Series with Great Lakes: Dayton 7, Great Lakes 5 (all at Dayton).

Last Game: Sunday : Dayton 7, West Michigan 2. The Dragons scored four runs in the second inning and never gave up the lead. They collected 12 hits including two each by Hector Rodriguez, Ethan O'Donnell, Leo Balcazar, Cam Collier, and Connor Burns. Gabriel Aguilera tossed 5.2 innings, allowing one unearned run. The Dragons were 5 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Last Series (August 27-Sept. 1 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .260 batting average (52 for 200); 4.8 runs/game (29 R, 6 G); 6 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 5.83 ERA (54 IP, 35 ER); 8 errors.

One Way to Win It : The Dragons would clinch a playoff berth by winning just one of the six games this week in Great Lakes.

Team Notes

While going 17-6 over their last 23 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in home runs and stolen bases and are tied with Quad Cities for most runs.

Dayton is 22-8 in one-run games. They are 62-18 when scoring at least four runs. They are 16-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 46-11 when the starter goes 5+. On the road, they are 24-10 when scoring first.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,012), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,236).

Terrific Trio : In the month of August, the Dragons went 18-9. Cam Collier, Leo Balcazar, and Ethan O'Donnell all ranked in the top-5 in the MWL in RBI for the month. August stat lines: O'Donnell : Batting .373, 6 HR, 21 RBI. Collier : Batting .329, 6 HR, 22 RBI. Balcazar : Batting .327, 5 HR, 21 RBI.

Player Notes

Ryan Cardona since July 1: 8 GS, 5-1, 2.09 ERA, 43 IP, 24 H, 8 R, 10 ER, 10 BB, 44 SO.

Leo Balcazar over his last 34 games: 46 for 137 (.336), 6 HR, 7 2B, 1 3B, 27 RBI, 4 SB.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 31 games: 48 for 124 (.387), 6 HR, 6 2B, 4 3B, 24 RBI. O'Donnell has an 11-game hitting streak, batting .463 (19 for 41) with four home runs and 11 RBI with 5 SB.

Cam Collier over his last 28 games: 32 for 90 (.356), 7 HR, 25 RBI, 7 2B, 1 3B, 28 BB.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 10 games: 17 for 46 (.370), 3 2B, 2 3B.

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam in his third game.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 27 appearances since May 1. His 1.83 ERA in 2024 is sixth among MWL pitchers w/35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 6 G: 13.1 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Off Day

Wednesday, Sept 4 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

Thursday, Sept. 5 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

Friday, Sept. 6 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

Saturday, Sept. 7 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

Sunday, Sept. 8 (1:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

