Dragons Win on Monday, Clinch First Playoff Appearance Since 2017

September 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons celebrate their playoff berth

Midland, Mich. - Dayton pitchers Ryan Cardona, Brody Jessee, and Simon Miller combined on a three-hit shutout and the Dragons pushed across the only run of the game in the sixth inning as they defeated the Great Lakes Loons 1-0 on Monday to clinch a Midwest League playoff berth.

With the win, the Dragons qualified for the post-season as the East Division Second Half champions, earning their first playoff appearance since 2017. There are five regular season games remaining for the Dragons, all in Midland, Michigan against the Loons, before the Dragons begin the playoffs at home on September 10.

Game Summary:

The only run of the game came in the sixth inning. Dayton's Jay Allen II walked to start the inning, and advanced to second on an errant throw on a fielder's choice play as Ethan O'Donnell reached first. With one out, Allen and O'Donnell pulled off a double steal, putting runners at second and third. Cam Collier then hit a bouncer to the first baseman, who threw home, but Allen raced in with a head-first slide and touched home plate just before the tag by the catcher.

Dayton starting pitcher Ryan Cardona (9-5) struggled with uncharacteristic control problems, walking a season-high five batters and hitting another in five innings, but he allowed just two hits and kept the Loons from scoring.

Brody Jessee replaced Cardona in the sixth and worked three shutout innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts in an outstanding middle relief performance.

Simon Miller, who has been dominant in a closer role for the Dragons since coming up from Daytona, entered the game to pitch the ninth inning. Miller struck out the side in order to close out the win and send the Dragons to the playoffs.

The Dragons only hit of the game was a bunt single by Allen in the first inning. Neither team had an extra base hit in the game.

The Dragons will host game one of the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Up Next: The Dragons (39-22, 73-54) do not play on Tuesday. They will resume the series at Great Lakes (31-28, 65-60) on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Graham Osman (8-5, 3.45) will start for Dayton.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

