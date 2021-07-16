Dragons and IGS Energy Home Energy Audit

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and IGS Energy are teaming up for the Home Energy Audit. This new, free, fun, and educational program is for kids and families to learn about how energy efficient their home is and learn how to become more energy efficient. The Home Energy Audit only requires families to go through a ten-question audit to measure the energy efficiency of their home. Families are encouraged to make changes in their homes in order to join IGS Energy's mission of "going green for good".

All participants will receive a "Grow a Tree" kit. One grand prize winner will receive tickets to a Dragons game, IGS Energy prize pack, and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Visit www.daytondragons.com/homeenergyaudit to get more information and participate.

