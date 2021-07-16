Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday

High-A Central League - Dayton Dragons







Friday, July 16, 2021 l Game # 63

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (35-28) at Dayton Dragons (34-28)

RH Bobby Miller (1-2, 2.48) vs. RH Jeff Hoffman (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 9, Great Lakes 6.

MLB Injury Rehab Assignment: Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jeff Hoffman is scheduled to start tonight's game for the Dragons and become the 35th Reds player to complete an MLB Injury Rehabilitation Assignment with the Dragons. He would be the first since Kyle Farmer in 2019. The most famous names among the list over the Dragons 21 seasons are Jose Rijo, Joey Votto, Aroldis Chapman, Brandon Phillips, and Johnny Cueto. Hoffman has made 10 starts for the Reds this season and is returning from a shoulder injury. Tonight's game is expected to be his final rehab appearance before returning to the Reds. He made four rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville from June 22-July 7. (See more on Hoffman on page 2)

Last Games: Thursday: Great Lakes 10, Dayton 3. The Loons scored four runs in the first inning and two more in the second to take an early 6-0 lead, and the Dragons were never able to cut the deficit to less than five. Brandon Lewis and Justin Yurchak had home runs for Great Lakes. Francisco Urbaez had two hits for Dayton and Juan Martinez added a two-run double.

Season Highs from Last Game: Most Runs Allowed, Game: Eduardo Salazar, 8.

Current Homestand: The Dragons are 4-5 on the current homestand, which is scheduled for 12 games featuring six games each against West Michigan and Great Lakes. The team batting average on the homestand is .274 (81-296). The Dragons have hit just one home run on this homestand (Mariel Bautista in the first game on July 6). The team ERA on the homestand is 6.04 (79 IP, 53 ER). The Dragons have committed five errors in the nine games.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .337. He is batting .365 over his last 37 games since May 29 and has a 10-game hitting streak, batting .425 (17 for 40) with five doubles and only five strikeouts.

Victor Ruiz is batting .370 with nine doubles over his last 14 games to raise his average from .213 to .276.

Mariel Bautista is batting .357 over his last eight games and hit his first home run of the season in the last series vs. West Michigan.

Quin Cotton is batting .324 on the homestand (8 games) with five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., July 17 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Landon Knack (3-0, 3.04) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-5, 3.42) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., July 18 (2:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Clayton Beeter (0-3, 4.50) at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.75) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

