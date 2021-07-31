Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Fayetteville

July 31, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







After a 15-10 win last night, the Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at 6:00 p.m. RHP Nick Krauth (3-4, 4.34) toes the rubber for the Wood Ducks and RHP Alex Santos (1-2, 3.86) gets the ball for the Woodpeckers.

---

WOOD DUCKS WIN MISTAKE-LADEN BALLGAME AGAINST WOODPECKERS: In a game that saw 25 runs, 16 hits, and nine errors, the Down East Wood Ducks came away with a 15-10 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Friday night. The Wood Ducks didn't record a hit until the third inning, but had a 5-3 lead strictly on walks, wild pitches, and defensive errors.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 25-17 (.595) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 4-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 38-20 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are second in all of MiLB in stolen bases (177) . Jayce Easley (42), Luisangel Acuña (27), and Dustin Harris (19) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: With their doubleheader sweep last night, the Woodies are .500 or better at home for the first time since May 13th when they won the first two games against the Carolina Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 385 - 357 and 115 - 88 in the first two innings. Down East is 14-3 when they score first at home, and 35-12 overall when they score first.

HEATING BACK UP: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies started off the month of July rather cold but are heating back up. Through 27 games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 14-13 with a 5.99 ERA. In 222.1 innings, they have allowed 176 runs, and they are being outscored 176-162. After starting July, 3-7 on the road, Down East won 11 of their last 17 games.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 25-17 road record and are 18-16 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 18-15 record overall, with a 3-4 record at home. For the second time this season, their white jerseys (home) have a .500 record or better (8-8). Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.647) as the Woodies have a 7-5 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, June and the start to July have seen a lot of inconsistent play by the Wood Ducks. The pitching staff was once a sign of strength but has a 5.99 ERA through 27 games in the month of July. Down East is also 25-17 on the road and 18-16 at home.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.