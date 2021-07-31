Jordy Barley Joins FredNats After Trade with Padres

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Saturday that, effective Friday, infielder Jordy Barley has been added to the Fredericksburg Nationals roster after being acquired from the San Diego Padres in exchange for right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson.

Barley, 21, had been playing for the Lake Elsinore Storm in the Low-A West at the time of Friday's trade. He batted .240 in 61 games with the Storm, hitting eight home runs with 28 runs batted in. He was also leading the league in steals, swiping 33 bases in 39 attempts. He is currently ranked the #28 prospect in the Nationals organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Hudson, who recorded the final out of Washington's 2019 World Series Championship, was traded to the Padres in exchange for Barley and right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson. Hudson was 4-1 with a 2.20 earned run average in 31 games for the Nationals in 2021. Thompson had been pitching for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas at the time of the trade.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 30 players.

