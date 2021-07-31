Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Fireflies will begin their weekend with a doubleheader against the Charleston RiverDogs beginning at 4:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. Brooks Conrad will send RHP Matt Stil (2-2, 5.49 ERA) to the bump in game one and southpaw Emilio Marquez (4-1, 1.34 ERA) will work game two. The home team will use lefty Jose Lopez (3-5, 5.19 ERA) in game one and RHP Hector Figueroa (4-2, 4.54 ERA) in game two.

Following this trek to Charleston, the Fireflies will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park beginning Augusta 3. During that period, they will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers. During the stretch, the team will celebrate Copa De La Diversión, the 13th in the Upside Down and Faith and Family Night. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES DROP 12-6 SLUGFEST IN CHARLESTON: Despite scoring in the top of the first, the Fireflies bats weren't able to keep pace with the RiverDogs offense, who tallied 17 hits as Columbia fell 12-6 Friday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. After Juan Carlos Negret doubled home Herard Gonzalez in the top half of the frame, Cruz Noriega (L, 4-3) allowed five RiverDogs (54-21) to score five runs in the bottom of the first. Charleston would end up scoring nine runs (eight earned) before Noriega exited the game after three innings of work. The bats didn't give up though. Columbia (36-39) hung their own five-spot in the fifth to bring the Fireflies within three. It started with Jose Marquez's first homer in a Fireflies uniform. After that Ian Seymour lost the strikezone, walking four consecutive batters. Steffon Moore came in and an error allowed a pair of Fireflies runs to score to push the score to 9-6.

FIRST TO LEAVE THE YARD: The Fireflies added Jose Marquez to the roster a little over a week ago now, and the infielder has made a pretty large impact in an abbreviated period of time for the Fireflies. After last night's contest, Marquez is hitting .313 in six games with Columbia and he launched the Fireflies first homer of this road trip, and his first in a Fireflies uniform to help get a rally going in a five-run fifth inning. The homer was his 14th of his career and his third of the 2021 campaign.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score. He kept the trend going with six no-hit innings in relief to start off the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. He's now allowed two hits in his last 11 innings on the bump.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. Yesterday, Phillips earned his first save of the year with two scoreless innings of relief work. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last six innings (1.50 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 3.65. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Dating back to last Saturday, July 17, the Fireflies have five doubleheaders in 14 days. After last night's twin bill, that pushes the Fireflies to six games since Thursday. Their pair of doubleheaders next week puts them at 18 games in 15 days with the two travel days.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the second-most RBI, with 54 so far this season. Tolbert has stolen the second-most bases of anyone in the League. He has 37 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia.

