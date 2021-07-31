Leandro Emiliani Placed on Injured List
July 31, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Saturday that infielder Leandro Emiliani has been placed on the Fredericksburg injured list.
Emiliani, 21, spent two months on the injured list before his activation on July 27. He played in two games after his return, going 0-for-5 with two walks and two runs batted in. He departed Wednesday's game in the sixth inning after reaching first base on a fielder's choice.
The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 29 players.
The Fredericksburg Nationals continue their series against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 6:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Fredericksburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
