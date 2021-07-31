Leandro Emiliani Placed on Injured List

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Saturday that infielder Leandro Emiliani has been placed on the Fredericksburg injured list.

Emiliani, 21, spent two months on the injured list before his activation on July 27. He played in two games after his return, going 0-for-5 with two walks and two runs batted in. He departed Wednesday's game in the sixth inning after reaching first base on a fielder's choice.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 29 players.

