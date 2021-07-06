Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Fayetteville

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. Tonight, RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 4.32) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and RHP Shea Barry (1-1, 5.49) will toe the rubber for the Woodpeckers.

WOOD DUCKS ALLOW 12 UNANSWERED RUNS IN LOSS: Inconsistent play continues to haunt the Down East Wood Ducks as they fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 12-3 Sunday night. The Wood Ducks had one of their worst all-around games, striking out 14 times and losing by the widest margin of the season (9).

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are a league-best 20-9 on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have not lost a road series and are 4-0-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 26-14 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are third in all of MiLB with 120 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (30) and Luisangel Acuña (16) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 236 - 211 and 72 - 49 in the first two innings. Down East is 16-5 when they score first on the road, and 26-8 overall when they score first.

GETTING WARMER: After a strong finish to the month of June for the pitching staff, they've started off the month of July rather cold. Although they've played only four games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA but they have tallied 29 strikeouts in 33.0 innings.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 20-9 road record. When they suit up in their camo jerseys on the road, the Wood Ducks have an 11-5 record. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.714) as the Woodies have a 6-3 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home.

