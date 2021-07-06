Cannon Baller Chronicle: Week Nine

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed week nine of the 2021 season, dropping their first series in over a month to the Charleston RiverDogs. Despite the 1-5 ledger last week, the team tallied a win in front of the largest crowd in Atrium Health Ballpark history on July 4. Here are some notable performances from the week against Charleston:

(All stats are reflective of games from 6/29 to 7/04)

LHP Garvin Alston:

0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Alston's departure to the Arizona Complex League helped reshape the southpaw's outlook on his pitching. The time spent out west proved to be beneficial, as Alston worked a mid-90s fastball with a mid-70s breaking ball in his 2.2 frames of work Thursday. The USC-Aiken product looked a lot more refined and well-put-together in his return to Atrium Health Ballpark.

LHP Ty Madrigal:

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

Madrigal leads the pitching staff in games appeared, innings without recording a start, and has allowed the least amount of hits of any pitchers on the Cannon Ballers staff that has appeared in more than 20 innings. In his two outings against the RiverDogs, Madrigal tallied a save, did not allow a run, and struck out 10 Charleston batters, proving to be one of the most clutch arms out of the bullpen for skipper Guillermo Quiroz.

OF Luis Mieses:

7-24, .292, 5 RBI, 4 R

Mieses' numbers may not jump out at the average reader, but the outfielder from the Dominican Republic came up clutch in numerous occasions over the past week. Mieses tallied multi-RBI nights on Tuesday and Sunday, adding a three-hit day on Saturday en route to a productive series.

SS Jose Rodriguez:

7-27, .259, 3 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Popeye lost the team-lead in many offensive categories, yet did not turn down the heat on his production this past week. Rodriguez accumulated two games with three hits, including an outstanding performance on the 4th of July. Popeye smacked two doubles and a home run, while notching three RBIs in the Sunday evening matchup.

LOOKING AHEAD:

07/06-07/11

Fredericksburg Nationals (4th Low-A East North Division, 16-38)

The Nationals, Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, are in their inaugural year of competition after the now-defunct Hagerstown Suns, formerly the Low-A affiliate of the Nats, were not offered an affiliation invite. FredNats Ballpark was the home of the alternate training complex for the Washington Nationals in the lost 2020 MiLB season. The Nationals have dropped their last two games, going 2-4 against the Salem Red Sox last week.

Fredericksburg holds three of the top 30 prospects in the Nationals system on the roster in OF Jeremy De La Rosa (No.6), RHP Mason Denaburg (No.9), and SS Viandel Pena (No.28).

De La Rosa is tied for the team lead in home runs with three but is batting just .179 on the season while leading the team in strikeouts with 53. Denaburg is currently on the 60-day IL and has not pitched since 2019. The 2018 first round selection underwent Tommy John surgery in March and will not see action again till next season. Finally, Pena leads the team in walks, games played, and at-bats while being tied with De La Rosa for the home run lead.

Of note at the plate, OF Jake Randa is batting .267 in his last four games, also leading the team in doubles and RBIs. OF Braian Fernandez is tops on the team in batting average at .246. Fredericksburg is statistically the worst batting team in the Low-A East. The Nationals are last in team batting average, home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

On the mound, LHP Mitchell Parker is 3-6 with a 4.20 ERA, also highest on the team in strikeouts with 77. The 2020 fifth round pick got the loss in his last start, going five innings on Wednesday while allowing six runs and eight hits while striking out eight. RHP Karlo Sejias is the only other arm on the Nationals roster with more than 10 starts, holding a record of 2-6 with a 5.50 ERA. Out of the bullpen, RHP Davis Moore is 2-0 with a 4.03 ERA with one save. Moore leads all pitchers with zero starts in strikeouts with 35.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers travel to Virginia for a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals, Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, July 6-11. The team returns home July 13-18 for a series against the Carolina Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

