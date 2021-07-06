2021 Border Bash Back at SRP Park

July 6, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Border Bash Foundation is pleased to announce the return of Border Bash on Friday, September 17 at SRP Park. The Augusta GreenJackets, and the Border Bash Foundation, partnered together to bring this yearly event to North Augusta for the first time in 2019. Both groups are thrilled to bring back the family friendly event to kick off the Georgia - South Carolina football rivalry weekend.

As has become tradition, the Georgia and South Carolina cheerleaders and mascots will be on hand to perform and meet the USC and UGA faithful. Live music will feature Band of Oz and Whiskey Run to entertain fans throughout the night. In addition, Big Al from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on HD98.3 will make a special appearance at this year's Border Bash!

According to Border Bash Foundation President, Joel Simmons, "We couldn't be more excited to be able to bring Border Bash back to the CSRA. 2020 was tough on all live events as well as those who love attending them, and we know the people of the CSRA are going to be excited to come back and celebrate this great football rivalry."

"We couldn't agree more with Mr. Simmons assessment," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "SRP Park is one of the premier entertainment venues in the southeast and it's been hard to not see it used to its fullest potential as often as possible. We're very happy with our partnership with the Border Bash Foundation and are looking forward to celebrating the event's return in September."

Tickets will be available starting Monday, July 12th at 10am at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta) or online by visiting BorderBash.net and GreenjacketsBaseball.com. General Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event - Military & Students will receive $10 admission at the gate with proper ID. All children 12 and under receive free General Admission with a ticketed adult. 300 VIP tickets - which include food, drinks & access to the VIP section - will be available for $75 each for those 21 and up. 100 VIP tickets for those under 21 will be available for $25 and children under 3 will receive free VIP admission with a VIP ticketed adult.

The GreenJackets and the Border Bash Foundation will open a VIP ticket pre-sale to GreenJackets Season Seat Holders, Bulldog Club, and Gamecock Club Members on Friday, July 9th at 10AM and will run through Sunday, July 11th at Midnight. Each party will receive correspondence with pre-sale codes from their respective organizations.

Make sure to put Border Bash on your calendar for Friday, September 17th and join us at SRP Park for the 27th Annual Border Bash.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.