Romero, Cluff, Doolittle Join FredNats

July 6, 2021







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that left-handed pitcher Seth Romero and infielder Jackson Cluff will join the Fredericksburg Nationals on rehab assignments. Additionally, the club announced on Monday that catcher Allan Berríos has been transferred to Double-A Harrisburg, catcher Mason Doolittle has been added from the FCL Nationals roster, and infielder Leandro Emiliani has been sent to the FCL Nationals on a rehab assignment.

Romero, 25, will start Tuesday's series opener for the FredNats against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The 2017 first round draft pick out of Houston made his Nationals debut on August 13, 2020, and spent time in Fredericksburg at the Alternate Training Site in both 2020 and 2021. He began the minor league season on the injured list for Triple-A Rochester with a rib injury, and began his rehab assignment by allowing two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings in a start for the FCL Nationals on July 1. He is currently ranked the #18 prospect in the Nationals organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Cluff, 24, was a sixth round selection in the 2019 Draft out of Brigham Young University. He played in nine games for Double-A Harrisburg to start the season before going on the injured list on May 15 with a thumb injury. Like Romero, Cluff spent time in Fredericksburg at the Alternate Training Site in 2020 and 2021. He began his rehab assignment with the FCL Nationals on June 28, going 5-for-15 at the plate in five games. He is currently ranked the #17 prospect in the Nationals organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Berríos, 23, batted .186 in 18 games for the FredNats. The Mayagüez, Puerto Rico native becomes the first Fredericksburg player to be promoted directly to the Double-A level.

Doolittle, 22, was selected in the 18th round of the 2019 Draft out of Palm Beach State College. He began his professional career batting .262 for the GCL Nationals in 2019, and was 2-for-8 to start the season with the FCL Nationals in 2021.

Romero will wear uniform number 40, Cluff will wear number 8, and Doolittle will wear number 23.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 28 players, plus two players on minor league rehab assignments.

