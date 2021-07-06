Estes Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

North Augusta, SC - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Augusta GreenJackets right-handed pitcher, Joey Estes, has been named the Pitcher of the Week in the Low-A East for June 28-July 4th. Estes made one start on Saturday, July 3rd and went six innings. He allowed just one run.

This season, Estes has lowered his ERA to 2.68, and the right-hander has 57 strikeouts to only 11 walks. His 47.0 innings-pitched are the fourth most in the Low-A East league. He is now third in strikeouts.

Saturday was his 10th start of the season, and after allowing a run in the third inning, he got into a groove. He'd eventually retire the last 11 batters he faced, and strikeout five. It's the second time this year he has pitched six innings in a game.

Estes was a 16th round selection by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Paraclete High School. He is currently listed as the #30 overall prospect in the Braves system according to MLB.com.

