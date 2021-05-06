Down East Wood Ducks Announce Changes to Concessions

The Down East Wood Ducks announced Thursday, along with their food and beverage partner, Delaware North, some new concession items that can be found around Grainger Stadium during the 2021 season. Fans will be pleased to see some familiar menu items as well as some exciting new additions to the concessions lineup.

The new food items that fans can expect to see this year start with Kinston's own award-winning King's BBQ. King's BBQ will be used for the Bang Bang BBQ sandwiches, Bang Bang BBQ nachos (loaded nachos), and the Five-Tool Tater Tots (loaded tater tots). All hot dogs at Grainger Stadium are now the classic ENC red hot dog. All "baskets" (Cheeseburger, Bang Bang BBQ Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, and Lil' DEWD Kids Tenders) this year will be served with a side of Tater Tots. If you're in the mood for pizza, Papa John's options this year will be Cheese or Pepperoni in an 8" personal pizza instead of being served as slices in previous seasons.

Pepsi Zero, Sunkist, and A&W Root Beer will make their debuts at Grainger Stadium in 2021 in addition to the regular Pepsi products already being served. In addition to our new soft drinks, Mother Earth Brewing has partnered with the Wood Ducks to craft a draft beer, the Duck Blind Amber Ale which will be available at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks will also be using a different configuration for their concession stands this season. The two main concession stands for fans will be the Leadoff and Hot Corner, which are located on the first and third base sides of the stadium. Behind Homeplate there will be several portable stands, which include a "refreshed Mother Earth Portable," Dippin' Dots, a Minute Maid Frozen Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade Cart.

Fans will have the opportunity to try these new menu items when the Wood Ducks return to begin their first home series of the season against the Carolina Mudcats starting May 11th - May 16th).

