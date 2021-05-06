Dieterich Hits First FredNats Homer in 8-2 Defeat

LYNCHBURG, VA - Center fielder Landon Dieterich earned a small part of baseball history on Thursday night in Lynchburg, hitting the first home run in Fredericksburg Nationals history, but it wasn't enough as the Hillcats won their third straight over the FredNats by a score of 8-2.

Dieterich's blast, a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning, was one of only four hits on the night for the FredNats (0-3). The Hillcats (3-0) continued their winning ways, riding a balanced attack and strong pitching to an undefeated start to their season.

The evening got off to an inauspicious start, as third baseman Gio Díaz committed a throwing error on a ground ball that could have been the third out of the first inning. Two runs scored instead, putting starter Pedro González (L, 0-1) in a tough spot. The Fredericksburg righty took the loss, though he allowed only one hit in 3.1 innings and all three of his runs were unearned.

The home run from Dieterich cut Lynchburg's lead to 3-1 and spoiled a scoreless outing for Hillcats starter Jordan Jones, who had allowed only one hit through the first four innings. A Zach Cornell double and a Díaz walk followed, forcing Jones from the game with the tying run on base and no outs. Randy Labaut (W, 1-0) entered, got out of the jam without allowing any runs, and ultimately pitched 3.0 innings of one-run ball to keep the FredNats at arm's length.

A three-run home run from Lynchburg's Christian Cairo highlighted a four-run sixth, giving the Hillcats an 8-1 lead. The lone remaining run came on an RBI single from Jake Boone in the seventh. Andrew Misiaszek pitched the final two frames for the Hillcats, including an "immaculate inning" in the eighth - three strikeouts on nine pitches.

The FredNats continue their search for their first win on Friday night as they play game four of their series against the Hillcats. LHP Mitchell Parker will start for Fredericksburg opposite Hillcats RHP Josh Wolf. First pitch from Bank of the James Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:15 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

