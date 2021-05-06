FredNats Add Witt and Fernandez to Active Roster

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals announced today that they have placed infielder José Sánchez and outfielder Ricardo Méndez on the Injured List, effective May 5. They added infielder Paul Witt to the active roster from Extended Spring Training before Wednesday's game, and added outfielder Braian Fernandez to the active roster from Extended Spring Training in advance of tonight's game at Lynchburg.

Witt, a 23-year-old from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, made his professional debut as a defensive replacement at shortstop in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Hillcats. The infielder was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Commonwealth University last summer in the days following the 2020 Draft. He batted .326 in his collegiate career with the Rams, earning Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team honors at second base in 2019.

Fernandez, a 22-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela, was signed as an international free agent in 2017 and is a .291 hitter in two seasons at the Rookie level. In 2019, he played 30 games for the GCL Nationals and batted .245 with 1 home run and 12 RBI.

Sánchez and Méndez both started on Opening Day for the FredNats. Sánchez went 1-for-4 with an RBI groundout, and Méndez went 1-for-4 before being lifted in the eighth inning.

Witt is wearing uniform number 8, and Fernandez will wear uniform number 30.

