Hillcats Torch Nationals

May 6, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Lynchburg, Virginia - The Lynchburg Hillcats somehow topped Opening Day's sixteen run performance, piling on nineteen runs in a 19-3 blowout victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals in game two of a six game series.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-

The Nationals struck first, adding two runs against first round draft pick Daniel Espino. The Hillcats hurler allowed singles from Geraldi Diaz and Kevin Strohschein, but fanned Jeremy Ydens to end the frame and limit the damage. -

Down 2-0, Lynchburg's offense answered the call and then some in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Jonathan Rodriguez tied the game up by smacking a double to right. Behind four doubles and a triple from Korey Holland the Hillcats racked up a 7-2 lead after one inning of play. -

The Nationals cut the lead to four in the top of the fourth inning, thanks to a line drive double from Stroschein. The Fredericksburg first-basemen eventually came home on a single from Landon Dietrich. The Hillcats made a pitching change, sending righty Eric Mock to get the final out of the frame. -

FredNats reliever Michael Cuevas kept Lynchburg quiet for four and 1/3 innings on the mound, but the Hillcats pounced once the Nationals subbed in a new hurler, Tomas Alastre, in the 6th inning. -

The Hillcats added twelve more runs over the course of the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings, including a solo-homer from Will Bartlett, to lock down a sixteen run win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

-

Angel Martinez and Korey Holland each earned four RBIs, career highs for both players. -

The Hillcats racked up seven extra-base hits, including seven doubles.

WHO'S NEXT

The Hillcats and the Nationals return to action Thursday at 6:30pm from Bank of the James Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.