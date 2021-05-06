Ballers Drop Inaugural Game to Wood Ducks

Kannapolis, N.C. - Jose Rodriguez and Chase Krogman both tallied a multi-hit game, but the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (0-1) dropped their inaugural game at Atrium Health Ballpark to the Down East Wood Ducks (1-0) by a final score of 8-4.

Guillermo Quiroz opted for RHP Andrew Dalquist to make the Opening Day start for the Cannon Ballers. The 2019 3rd round draft selection and No.8 prospect in the White Sox organization had early success on the mound, going 1.2 innings, giving up just one run and one walk, while striking out three. Following Dalquist was RHP Jerry Burke. The Georgetown product provided 4.1 strong innings, striking out nine Wood Ducks and allowing just three hits.

Down East opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when leadoff batter Evan Carter walked and advanced to third base on a wild pitch/throwing error combo. Following Carter was Luisangel Acuna, who flew out to right field, allowing Carter to score giving the Wood Ducks a 1-0 lead.

The Cannon Ballers answered with offense of their own in the bottom of the 3rd. After Lency Delgado singled and advanced to third base on a fielding error by Antonio Cabello, leadoff batter Caberea Weaver reached on a fielder's choice, giving Delgado clearance to score from third to tie the game. Later in the inning, Chase Krogman tallied his first RBI of the night on a sharp single to center field, scoring Bryan Ramos from second, helping Kannapolis take the lead, 2-1.

RHP Owen White got the start for the Wood Ducks, going 2.2 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, two walks, and striking out four Cannon Ballers. RHP Leury Tejada (W, 1-0) entered in relief, pitching effectively for 3.1 innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit.

In the top of the 6th inning, Down East tied the ballgame on a throwing error by Kannapolis' catcher Victor Torres. Dustin Harris successfully stole 3rd base and reached home on the errant throw by Torres.

The Cannon Ballers bullpen struggle to find their stride in the top of the 7th, allowing six runs on two hits and four walks. The first home run in Low-A East play at Atrium Health Ballpark history was collected by Antonio Cabello, who hit a long fly ball to left field off Kannapolis' Garvin Alston (L, 0-1) to collect a 4-2 advantage. Following three consecutive walks, Alston was relieved by Ty Madrigal, twin brother of White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal.

The struggles continued on the mound for the Ballers as Harris was walked with the bases loaded to make it a 5-2 ballgame. After the bases loaded walk, Cody Freeman reached on a fielder's choice to give the Wood Ducks a 7-2 lead. After Freeman reached, Marcus Smith grounded out to second base, but a fielding confusion let another run cross the plate, giving Down East an 8-2 lead.

Following the 7th inning stretch, Kannapolis' Rodriguez doubled on a line drive to score Weaver, shortening the Wood Ducks advantage to 8-3. Then, in the bottom of the 8th, the first home run in Cannon Ballers history was crushed in the bottom of the eighth by Krogman. The 34th round pick in 2020 by the White Sox led off the eighth frame with a solo shot to right-center, cutting the lead to 8-4.

The Cannon Ballers will look to get into the win column Wednesday in the second of six matchups this week with the Wood Ducks. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

RHP Jared Kelley (White Sox #4 prospect) will get the nod for Kannapolis to face Down East's RHP Wyatt Sparks in the hump day faceoff. Limited tickets are available for Wednesday's game and can be purchased at kcballers.com or in-person at the F&M Bank Box Office.

