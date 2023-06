Down East Splits Doubleheader

June 16, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: mmeehan@woodducksbaseball.com

Friday, June 16, 2023

Down East Doubleheader

Game 1

In game three of the series between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Woodies were first to get on the board in the bottom of the first for an early 1-0 lead with a leadoff homerun by Cauley against the Kannapolis starter, Schweitzer. Kannapolis did not lead the Woodies lead for long, tying the game up in the third on a RBI double from Burke, scoring Logan from first base against Woodies starter Joseph Montalvo.

Kannapolis threated in the top of the fourth, Montalvo escaping a bases loaded jam after giving up two walks and a single. The Woodies were shut down one, two, three in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams failed to score runners in scoring position in the fifth, going into the sixth still tied at 1-1. In the sixth, Sparks, who relieved for Montalvo, racked up two strikeouts against four batters faced. Sparks got some help from his offense in the bottom half with the Woodies scoring four runs off a Griffin Cheney grand slam to put the Woodies ahead 5-1. Sparks closed out the game in the top of the seventh, receiving the win on the night in game one of the doubleheader with a 5-1 victory.

Game 2

In game four of the series between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Down East Wood Ducks, Kannapolis returned the favor from the first game by jumping out to an early 2-0 lead against Woodies starter, Brosky. A walk to Betancourt and a two-run homerun by Laureano put Kannapolis ahead. The Woodies fought back in the bottom of the third, scoring three runs as Blackmon scored from second on a double by Specht, and Specht scoring on a two-run shot by Figuereo to put the Woodies ahead.

The fourth went quiet and the Woodies extended the lead in the fifth to 4-2 on a solo home run off the batter's eye in centerfield by JoJo Blackmon. Rodriguez came in to close out the game, recording his first out for the third out in the sixth after Wynyard threw 2.0 innings of scoreless ball for the Woodies. Rodriguez got into trouble, allowing the first four Kannapolis batters on base in the final inning, two via a walk, Gonzalez and De Guzman and two via singles, Camilletti and Burke. On Camilletti's single two runners scored to tie the game at 4-4. Jackson Leath relieved Rodriguez and the defense fell apart with two errors, extending the Kannapolis lead to 6-4. The Woodies were shut down in the bottom of the seventh against closer Billy Seidl, securing the save for Kannapolis in a 6-4 Kannapolis victory.

The Wood Ducks (35-22) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (32-28) play game five tomorrow, June 15th, with the series tied at 2-2, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out on for Mother Earth Friday for $4 Mother Earth Drafts and Fireworks presented by WNCT 9.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri - 10am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2023

