Red Sox Tie Series in Gritty Game Four Win

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (27-32) were feeling good in the seventh leading 4-1, but the Delmarva Shorebirds (27-33) had other plans.

The Red Sox got off to a hot start when Cutter Coffey and Allan Castro got aboard second and third in the first inning. With two outs, Luis Ravelo came in clutch legging out an infield single that scored both runners to take an early 2-0 lead.

Delmarva would respond as Randy Florentino got aboard, and a batter later Adam Crampton tripled to right-centerfield cutting the deficit in half.

From there it was an opportunity for the starters to shine. Bradley Blalock dealt five innings allowing three hits and only a single run for the Red Sox. Meanwhile, Deivy Cruz also went five only allowing two hits, but two runs to score.

Salem would go on to claim victory 7-5 through some late-inning dramatics. In the sixth, the Sox added to their lead with yet another two-RBI single from Luis Ravelo to double the run total to 4-1.

The Shorebirds had other plans, however. In the top of the seventh, the 'Birds loaded the bases before Carter Young laced a two-RBI double into center to bring it within one against the new pitcher, Felix Cepeda (W, 3-2). A couple of batters later a pitch got away from home allowing Young to score from third tying the game at four runs apiece.

An inning later, in the eighth, the Red Sox would respond. In his third inning of work, Shorebirds reliever Juan De Los Santos (L, 1-6) allowed runners to second and third, with two outs in the inning, Enderso Lira ripped the first pitch he saw into right scoring two to reclaim the lead. One batter later, Lyonell James singled scoring Lira to take a 7-4 lead.

Down to its final three outs, Delmarva would go down swinging. Adam Crampton got the inning going with a leadoff single. Elio Prado doubled two batters later to push runners to second and third and bring the tying run to the plate.

After a strikeout to Young, things got confusing when Trendon Craig walked.

After ball four Craig took his rightful spot on first base, however, Crampton and Prado jogged to the next base, home, and third, respectively. This caused mass confusion on the part of the Red Sox as there was no runner at first to force the two Shorebirds forward.

It was all part of a Delmarva trick play where it made its runners jog to the next base as it was a live ball, where it went down as a double steal of third and home.

The trickery from the visitors scored a run and put runners at the corners and brought the go-ahead run to the plate. But, the trickery was for naught as Isaac Bellony struck out swinging to end the game.

Luis Ravelo led the charge offensively for Salem going three-for-four with two RBI, while Carter Young shined brightest for Delmarva going two-for-four with two RBI himself.

On the mound, the Shorebirds only used two arms while Salem used three, including Marques Johnson who got the statistical hold, his fourth of the season.

The two sides meet for the fifth game of the season on Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark for African American Heritage Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

