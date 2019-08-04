Down East Comeback Falls Short In 5-4 Loss To Frederick

August 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - After seeing an early lead slip away, the Wood Ducks battled back throughout the late innings, but ultimately fell short in a 5-4 loss to Frederick.

Down East (27-16, 77-36) drops just their first game to the Keys (16-26, 45-66) this season, as the visitors salvage the series finale.

The Woodies jumped on the board in the first inning. Bubba Thompson led off with a double to left, and then Sam Huff and Diosbel Arias worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Curtis Terry then plated a run with an RBI groundout, and Yanio Perez followed with a sac fly to make it 2-0 after one inning.

Noah Bremer started strong on the mound for Down East, facing the minimum through four innings, but the Keys got to him in the fifth. Frederick loaded the bases in the frame and struck for two runs on an RBI single from Daniel Fajardo to tie the score.

Bremer worked five innings, giving up two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six.

Francisco Villegas (loss, 0-3) walked two of the first three he faced in the sixth inning. He was then lifted for Jairo Beras, who allowed both inherited runners to score on an RBI single from Sean Miller, putting Frederick ahead, 4-2.

The Wood Ducks got a run back in the home sixth. With two outs Arias walked, and then Terry was hit by a pitch. Perez followed with an RBI single to center to make it 4-3.

Beras stayed on for the seventh and walked the bases loaded, before being lifted in favor of Scott Engler. Robert Neustrom then grounded a ball to shortstop, but Arias bobbled allowing a run to score, putting Frederick back up by two.

The Woodies cut it to a one-run game again in the seventh. Sherten Apostel doubled with one out, and came into score two batters later on a Thompson single to left-center, making it a 5-4 game.

Down East would get the tying run on base in the ninth, but Diogenes Almengo (save, 10) was able to just beat Thompson to first base on a comebacker to end the ballgame.

After a day off Monday, the Wood Ducks continue their home stand against the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. It's Food Lion BOGO night at Grainger Stadium, where fans can purchase buy-one, get-one tickets when presenting their Food Lion MVP card. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.