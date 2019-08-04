Teel Shines in Potomac's Sixth Straight Win

Wilmington, DE - The Potomac Nationals (25-19, 55-56) extended their season-high winning streak to six games on Sunday afternoon, beating the Wilmington Blue Rocks (20-22, 64-47) by a score of 4-1 to complete a weekend sweep against a potential playoff opponent.

LHP Carson Teel (W, 6-2) needed only 50 pitches to carve through 5.0 scoreless innings to earn the win, and RF Telmito Agustin and 1B KJ Harrison each hit two-run homers as the P-Nats cut Salem's division lead to 0.5 games heading into Monday's league-wide off day.

Teel and LHP Marcelo Martinez (L, 5-7) worked quickly and quietly through four nearly perfect innings before Agustin put Potomac ahead 2-0 with a two-out, two-strike opposite field homer in the top of the fifth. Harrison doubled the lead in the sixth with a two-run homer of his own in the sixth, handing a 4-0 lead to the P-Nats bullpen.

RHP Jorge Pantoja experienced a rocky start to his outing in the bottom of the sixth as back-to-back doubles from C Sebastian Rivero and LF Colby Schultz put the Blue Rocks on the board. RHP Gabe Klobosits entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in his 2019 P-Nats debut, but coaxed a lineout and an inning-ending double play to keep Wilmington at arm's length.

Another double play ended a Blue Rocks threat in the seventh, and RHP Jacob Howell (S, 1) retired all six batters he faced to convert a two-inning save in his first Carolina League appearance.

The P-Nats enjoy an off day on Monday before they continue their road trip on Tuesday in Frederick against the Keys. RHP Ryan Tapani faces off against LHP Cameron Bishop in the opener. First pitch at Nymeo Field is set for 7:00 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show beginning at 6:45. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

