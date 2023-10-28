Doug Elgstam's Hat-Trick Seals Opening Night Win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc dominated the Pensacola Ice Flyers on a sold-out opening night at Roto-Rooter Ice, skating to a 5-2 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

The Ice Flyers jumped out to an early lead in the first period but with two goals from Doug Elgstam and one from Eric Henderson. The Havoc would end the first up 3-1. Huntsville's Phil Elgstam would record his first career goal. The Ice Flyers attempted a comeback with a power-play goal in the third period, courtesy of Mecrones, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Havoc's lead. Doug Elgstam sealed the victory with an empty-net, hat-trick goal late in the third.

Huntsville goaltender Petizian stood tall, making 26 saves in the win, while Pensacola's Fulcher made 18 saves in the losing effort. The Havoc capitalized on their power-play opportunities, going 1-for-4, while the Ice Flyers managed to convert 1 of their 2 chances. The game attracted a packed house, with 6,080 enthusiastic fans in attendance at Propst Arena.

