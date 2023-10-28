Dawgs Edged in 2-1 OT Loss to Storm

MOLINE, IL. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (3-0-1) lost for the first time this season on Saturday night, falling 2-1 in overtime to the Quad City Storm (1-2-0) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark. Brendan Pepe recorded Roanoke's only goal, forcing overtime with his equalizer in the final 90 seconds of regulation to secure the Dawgs at least one point from the contest.

Roanoke registered the first five shots of the game, but an unlucky play that saw a Dawg slip with the puck near his own net gifted Quad City's Matt Ustaski the game's first goal at 7:50. From there, the Storm controlled much of the tempo throughout the rest of the period, and ended up taking their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Dawgs played much better in the middle frame, as they generated 11 shots on goal to Quad City's five in the second period. Roanoke even had two power plays, one of which saw Nick Ford ring a shot off of the outside of the post, but the Dawgs were kept off the scoreboard once again. Quad City's 1-0 lead remained intact heading to the final period of regulation.

Roanoke continued to pepper the Storm net in the third period, outshooting Quad City 15-4 in the frame. The Dawgs received three power play chances in the final 20 minutes of regulation, and with just six seconds left on their fifth chance, Pepe rifled the puck into the net at the 18:35 mark to tie the score and secure a point for Roanoke. The Dawgs got off to a strong start in overtime with the first few chances of the extra period, but a Mike Moran shot squeaked by Roanoke's Brody Claeys for the game-winning goal at 1:59.

Claeys saved 16-of-18 shots faced for Roanoke, while Quad City's Brent Moran stopped 34-of-35 shots. The Dawgs were 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Storm went 0-for-3.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home next Friday night, November 3, to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

