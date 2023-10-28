ThunderBolts Defeated 6-1 in Peoria

October 28, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Peoria, Ill.: After a tough start, the Thunderbolts battled hard in a game that was not as one-sided as the score showed. Regardless, a tough start and a plethora of Rivermen power plays put the game out of reach late, as the Thunderbolts lost 6-1 in Peoria on Friday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, November 3rd against the Macon Mayhem, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Peoria grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening five minutes, before the Thunderbolts found their game and had the edge over Peoria in the rest of the period but were unable to score in the opening frame. The Rivermen scored on a 5-on-3 only 32 seconds into the second period, but only 19 seconds after that it was Grayson Valente scoring from Bair Gendunov and Matt Dorsey at 51 seconds to shorten the gap back to two, 3-1 the score. Late in the second period a power play goal for the Rivermen with 3:10 remaining made it a 4-1 game, with the score finalized by a further pair of power play goals in the final two minutes. Despite this, despite the Thunderbolts attack given little opportunity to build momentum with 12 power plays to kill, the penalty kill looked strong, and kept Evansville in the game for long stretches of the final two periods, backstopped by Hayden Lavigne's many solid saves.

Valente scored Evansville's lone goal, while Lavigne finished with 32 saves on 38 shots. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet once again on Friday, November 10th, once again at Peoria Civic Center.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

