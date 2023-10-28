SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Brendan Harrogate

Evansville's Brendan Harrogate has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 13, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, October 27.

Harrogate was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking at 16:26 of the third period.

Harrogate will miss Evansville's game against Macon on November 3.

Knoxville's Justin Portillo

Knoxville's Justin Portillo has been suspended pending review of his actions in Game 10, Birmingham at Knoxville, played on Friday, October 27.

Portillo will miss tonight's game against Birmingham and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

