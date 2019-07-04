Double Plays Doom Ports in 6-0 Loss

July 4, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





VISALIA, Calif. - The Stockton Ports ran into some hard luck on Wednesday night at Recreation Ballpark. The Ports hit into four double plays and were shut out for the third time on the season as the Visalia Rawhide used a four-run fifth as the centerpiece of a 6-0 win in the rubber game of a three-game series. The loss marked Stockton's first series loss since they dropped two of three to the Modesto Nuts May 27-29 at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports had baserunners in three of the first four innings but were sniped by twin-killings in all three frames. Jameson Hannah singled with one out in the first ahead of Alfonso Rivas hitting into a 4-6-3 double play. Stockton had the bases loaded with one out in the second before Robert Mullen hit into a 4-6-3 double play. In the fourth Rawhide starter Justin Vernia (4-0) issued back-to-back walks to open the frame, but Trace Loehr lined back to the mound and Vernia threw to second to double off Rivas to thwart the rally.

Vernia earned the win, going six scoreless innings and allowing four hits while walking three, hitting a batter and striking out five. Mack Lemieux (SV, 1) came on to start the seventh and retired all nine batters he faced while striking out five, including all three in the ninth inning to punctuate a three-inning save, his first of the season.

Stockton starter Brady Feigl (5-4) set down the first eight batters he faced while striking out six of the first eight. The stretch came to an end, however, when Jorge Perez singled with two outs in the third and advanced to second on a fielding error committed by right fielder Josh Watson. Perez scored on an ensuing double by Jancarlos Cintron to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead.

Visalia's big inning came in the fifth. With two on and nobody out, Tim Susnara lined a single to right-center field to score Anfernee Grier and make it a 2-0 game. Perez followed and reached on a throwing error committed by the first baseman Rivas trying for a force play at second base. Cintron followed with an RBI single to make it 4-0 and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it a 5-0 contest.

Feigl gave up a one-out single in the sixth and then was lifted for Michael Danielak, who came on to make his California League debut. Danielak gave up an RBI double to Grier that scored King and made it a 6-0 contest as the run was charged to Feigl.

Feigl suffered the loss, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out seven.

Danielak did not allow a run over 1 2/3 scoreless frames. Wandisson Charles struck out the side in order in the eighth in his lone inning of work.

The Ports return home on Thursday night to open a three-game series with the Modesto Nuts and start a six-game homestand. Mitchell Jordan (6-4, 4.59 ERA) makes the start in the series opener for Stockton, opposed by Modesto right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-2, 2.15 ERA). First pitch for the Independence Day celebration at Banner Island Ballpark is set for 6:10 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.