A Bloop and a Blast Propels Nuts Win

MODESTO, CA. - Two swings backed a sparkling pitching performance in the Modesto Nuts' 2-0 win over the San Jose Giants in front of 5,258 at John Thurman Field on Wednesday night.

Ljay Newsome shined over six innings in his start for the Nuts (36-48; 6-8). Newsome allowed five hits, all singles and allowed just one runner to reach second base. The righty struck out four and walked one.

Meanwhile, Sean Hjelle (L, 2-4) was dynamite in his start for the Giants (36-47; 6-8). Hjelle surrendered only four singles and let just one runner reach second in his first six innings.

The Nuts took the lead in the seventh inning. Keegan McGovern walked with one out before Jake Scheiner was hit by a pitch. After a fielder's choice, the Nuts had the go-ahead run at third with two outs. Matt Sanders looped a soft single into center bringing McGovern home to break the late tie.

Ray Kerr (W, 2-4) heaved two perfect innings out of the Nuts' 'pen. Kyle Wilcox (S, 1/5) struck out the side around a one-out double to close out the Nuts' series win.

The Nuts open a three-game set in Stockton on Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

