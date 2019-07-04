Justin Vernia Gets Fourth Win of the Season, Rawhide Take the Series against the Ports

VISALIA, CA- Justin Vernia pitched six scoreless innings to earn his fourth win of the season with the Rawhide. He gave up four hits and three walks while striking out five. Mack Lemieux earned his first save of the season by pitching three perfect innings to close out the game. He struck out a season-high five batters and did not allow a base runner.

Visalia's pitching staff did not need a lot of run support, but the Rawhide scored six runs in the series finale. Rawhide scored first in the bottom of the third inning when Jancarlos Cintron doubled to left field. Rawhide extended its lead in the fifth inning when they scored four runs. Only two of those four runs were earned by Ports' starting pitching Brady Feigl . Tim Susnara , Jorge Perez , and Cintron had RBI hits in the fifth inning to make the score 5-0.

Visalia tacked on one more run for good measure in the sixth inning. Anfernee Grier singled centerfield and Alex King scored. The losing pitcher tonight was Feigl. He gave up six runs (three earned) off six hits and one walk in five and one-third innings.

Rawhide travel tomorrow to San Jose for a three-game series before going to Stockton for a three-game series. After the six-game road trip, they are home for six games in Visalia.

