Nuts Put on Independence Day Fireworks Show; Win 9-0

July 4, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





STOCKTON, CA. - Six homers powered the Modesto Nuts to a 9-0 win against the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

It's the Nuts' (37-48; 7-8) third straight shutout. They have worked 28 consecutive scoreless innings.

Logan Gilbert (W, 5-2) started the game and worked five shutout innings. He allowed just two baserunners to reach second while striking out seven and walking one.

Reid Morgan worked the sixth and seventh innings. The righty gave up just one single in his California League debut. J.T. Salter tossed the last two innings without giving up a hit while striking out two.

The Nuts' offense wasted no time putting themselves in front when Joe Rizzo smashed a lead-off solo home run against Ports' (41-42; 8-7) starter Mitchell Jordan (L, 6-5).

The biggest blow by the Nuts offense came in the third inning. Ariel Sandoval started the rally with a solo shot to left. Rizzo followed that up with his second homer of the day. Rizzo went 3-for-5 in the game. Cal Raleigh capped the four-run third with a two-run shot.

Jack Scheiner smacked two home runs as well. The Nuts' third baseman drove in three runs after his homer in the fifth and eighth inning.

The Nuts go for the series victory in game two of a three-game set in Stockton on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

