Double Hat Tricks, Double the Fun

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 9-1 on Friday night. Austin Thompson and Tyson Kirkby recorded hat tricks, while Nolan Egbert stopped the final 16 shots he faced.

Due to warm-up violations, both teams were issued a penalty, and the game began at 4- on-4. Mississippi was able to take advantage of the special team situation, and Justin Barr scored the only goal of the night for the Sea Wolves 1:51 into the period.

Binghamton controlled the pace, possession, and just about everything else for the remainder of the game. Austin Thompson scored to tie the game at 1-1. From that point forward, the Black Bears did not look back. Cameron Clarke scored his first goal at home this year, and Thompson added his second of the night. Binghamton led 3-1 after the opening period.

The Black Bears kept pouring it on across the final 40 minutes, scoring six more goals.

Josh Fletcher and Gavin Yates grabbed themselves goals, then Kirkby recorded his first goal of the night to kick off the third period. Thompson added the 7th goal of the night for Binghamton, his 3rd for his only hat trick of the season. Kirkby added two more and the hat parade continued for the Black Bears, marking the second time in franchise history two players have recorded hat tricks in the same game.

Binghamton wins 9-1 and inches closer to clinching the division title.

